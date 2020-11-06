Minda Corp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 635.67 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 635.67 crore in September 2020 up 20.18% from Rs. 528.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.91 crore in September 2020 down 32.4% from Rs. 39.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.69 crore in September 2020 down 2.86% from Rs. 73.80 crore in September 2019.

Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2019.

Minda Corp shares closed at 70.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.87% returns over the last 6 months and -30.88% over the last 12 months.