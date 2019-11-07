Minda Corp Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 528.91 crore, up 68.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.91 crore in September 2019 up 68.51% from Rs. 313.88 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.81 crore in September 2019 down 11.89% from Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.80 crore in September 2019 down 2.25% from Rs. 75.50 crore in September 2018.

Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.99 in September 2018.

Minda Corp shares closed at 98.35 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.00% returns over the last 6 months and -28.96% over the last 12 months.