Minda Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 313.88 crore, up 30.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 313.88 crore in September 2018 up 30.36% from Rs. 240.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.18 crore in September 2018 up 56.55% from Rs. 28.86 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.50 crore in September 2018 up 61.67% from Rs. 46.70 crore in September 2017.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2017.

Minda Corp shares closed at 118.45 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.46% over the last 12 months.