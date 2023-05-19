Minda Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 884.88 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 884.88 crore in March 2023 up 12.59% from Rs. 785.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.78 crore in March 2023 up 33.74% from Rs. 82.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.52 crore in March 2023 up 9.24% from Rs. 108.50 crore in March 2022.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.46 in March 2022.

Minda Corp shares closed at 271.65 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.92% over the last 12 months.