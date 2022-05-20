 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minda Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 785.93 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 785.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 767.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.83 crore in March 2022 up 80.42% from Rs. 45.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.50 crore in March 2022 up 17.55% from Rs. 92.30 crore in March 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 198.80 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.91% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 785.93 714.16 767.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 785.93 714.16 767.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 453.62 418.00 472.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.21 42.44 23.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.72 -6.01 -8.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 112.74 111.31 112.34
Depreciation 26.10 26.12 23.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.61 71.56 81.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.93 50.74 63.13
Other Income 22.47 3.71 5.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.40 54.45 68.99
Interest 6.99 8.49 7.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.41 45.96 61.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.41 45.96 61.38
Tax -7.42 11.84 15.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.83 34.12 45.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.83 34.12 45.91
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.46 1.43 1.92
Diluted EPS 3.46 1.43 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.46 1.43 1.92
Diluted EPS 3.46 1.43 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 10:22 am
