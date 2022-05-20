Minda Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 785.93 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 785.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.39% from Rs. 767.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.83 crore in March 2022 up 80.42% from Rs. 45.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.50 crore in March 2022 up 17.55% from Rs. 92.30 crore in March 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 198.80 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.91% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.