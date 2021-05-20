Minda Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 767.55 crore, up 49.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 767.55 crore in March 2021 up 49.81% from Rs. 512.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.91 crore in March 2021 up 113.08% from Rs. 351.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.30 crore in March 2021 up 61.62% from Rs. 57.11 crore in March 2020.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.45 in March 2020.

Minda Corp shares closed at 112.65 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.13% returns over the last 6 months and 108.23% over the last 12 months.