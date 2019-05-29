Minda Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 277.73 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.73 crore in March 2019 up 8.73% from Rs. 255.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2019 up 13.45% from Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in March 2019 up 38% from Rs. 32.42 crore in March 2018.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2018.

Minda Corp shares closed at 121.60 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.93% returns over the last 6 months and -36.57% over the last 12 months.