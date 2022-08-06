 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Minda Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.89 crore, up 56.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 829.89 crore in June 2022 up 56.6% from Rs. 529.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.63 crore in June 2022 up 2626.85% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022 up 157.68% from Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 230.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 71.05% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 829.89 785.93 529.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 829.89 785.93 529.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 500.58 453.62 310.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.86 36.21 18.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.16 7.72 4.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 125.14 112.74 101.21
Depreciation 24.90 26.10 24.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.41 89.61 68.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.16 59.93 2.35
Other Income 3.06 22.47 7.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.22 82.40 9.50
Interest 7.71 6.99 7.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.51 75.41 2.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.51 75.41 2.05
Tax 13.88 -7.42 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.63 82.83 1.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.63 82.83 1.49
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 3.46 0.06
Diluted EPS 1.70 3.46 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 3.46 0.06
Diluted EPS 1.70 3.46 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Minda Corp #Minda Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.