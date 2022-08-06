Minda Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.89 crore, up 56.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 829.89 crore in June 2022 up 56.6% from Rs. 529.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.63 crore in June 2022 up 2626.85% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022 up 157.68% from Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 230.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 71.05% over the last 12 months.