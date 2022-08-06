English
    Minda Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.89 crore, up 56.6% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 829.89 crore in June 2022 up 56.6% from Rs. 529.93 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.63 crore in June 2022 up 2626.85% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022 up 157.68% from Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2021.

    Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

    Minda Corp shares closed at 230.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 71.05% over the last 12 months.

    Minda Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations829.89785.93529.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations829.89785.93529.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials500.58453.62310.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.8636.2118.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.167.724.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost125.14112.74101.21
    Depreciation24.9026.1024.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.4189.6168.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.1659.932.35
    Other Income3.0622.477.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.2282.409.50
    Interest7.716.997.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.5175.412.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.5175.412.05
    Tax13.88-7.420.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.6382.831.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.6382.831.49
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.703.460.06
    Diluted EPS1.703.460.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.703.460.06
    Diluted EPS1.703.460.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
