Minda Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 529.93 crore, up 213.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 529.93 crore in June 2021 up 213.36% from Rs. 169.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021 up 105.19% from Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2021 up 413.06% from Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2020.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in June 2020.

Minda Corp shares closed at 131.60 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)