Minda Corp Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.11 crore, down 69.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.11 crore in June 2020 down 69.95% from Rs. 562.84 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2020 down 201.66% from Rs. 28.25 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2020 down 114.99% from Rs. 72.07 crore in June 2019.

Minda Corp shares closed at 74.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.