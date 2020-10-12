Minda Corp Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.11 crore, down 69.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 169.11 crore in June 2020 down 69.95% from Rs. 562.84 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.72 crore in June 2020 down 201.66% from Rs. 28.25 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2020 down 114.99% from Rs. 72.07 crore in June 2019.
Minda Corp shares closed at 74.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.
|Minda Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|169.11
|512.35
|562.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|169.11
|512.35
|562.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.53
|312.80
|334.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.79
|19.70
|18.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.77
|-27.37
|-7.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.68
|90.39
|86.80
|Depreciation
|19.29
|21.16
|20.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.16
|73.96
|66.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.11
|21.71
|43.90
|Other Income
|9.02
|14.24
|7.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.09
|35.95
|51.89
|Interest
|7.66
|11.02
|10.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.75
|24.93
|41.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-366.55
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.75
|-341.62
|41.84
|Tax
|-9.03
|9.39
|13.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.72
|-351.01
|28.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.72
|-351.01
|28.25
|Equity Share Capital
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-15.45
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-15.45
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-15.45
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-15.45
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
