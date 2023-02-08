Minda Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.30 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.30 crore in December 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 714.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.78 crore in December 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 34.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.13 crore in December 2022 up 15.59% from Rs. 80.57 crore in December 2021.