Minda Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.30 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 869.30 crore in December 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 714.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.78 crore in December 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 34.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.13 crore in December 2022 up 15.59% from Rs. 80.57 crore in December 2021.

Minda Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 869.30 908.35 714.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 869.30 908.35 714.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 505.42 541.77 418.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.95 44.18 42.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.51 -0.95 -6.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.84 131.62 111.31
Depreciation 26.97 26.83 26.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 96.78 98.23 71.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.85 66.67 50.74
Other Income 3.31 6.49 3.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.16 73.16 54.45
Interest 10.36 9.12 8.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.80 64.04 45.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.80 64.04 45.96
Tax 15.02 15.62 11.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.78 48.42 34.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.78 48.42 34.12
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 2.03 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.71 2.03 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.71 2.03 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.71 2.03 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited