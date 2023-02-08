English
    Minda Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.30 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 869.30 crore in December 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 714.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.78 crore in December 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 34.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.13 crore in December 2022 up 15.59% from Rs. 80.57 crore in December 2021.

    Minda Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations869.30908.35714.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations869.30908.35714.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials505.42541.77418.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.9544.1842.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.51-0.95-6.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.84131.62111.31
    Depreciation26.9726.8326.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.7898.2371.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.8566.6750.74
    Other Income3.316.493.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.1673.1654.45
    Interest10.369.128.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.8064.0445.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.8064.0445.96
    Tax15.0215.6211.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.7848.4234.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.7848.4234.12
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.712.031.43
    Diluted EPS1.712.031.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.712.031.43
    Diluted EPS1.712.031.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
