Minda Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 280.35 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.35 crore in December 2018 up 12.3% from Rs. 249.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2018 up 51.75% from Rs. 16.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.57 crore in December 2018 up 27.16% from Rs. 32.69 crore in December 2017.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2017.

Minda Corp shares closed at 142.05 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -27.54% over the last 12 months.