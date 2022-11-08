Minda Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,147.06 crore, up 56.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,147.06 crore in September 2022 up 56.86% from Rs. 731.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2022 up 48% from Rs. 39.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.31 crore in September 2022 up 51.26% from Rs. 84.83 crore in September 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 200.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.