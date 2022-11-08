 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Minda Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,147.06 crore, up 56.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,147.06 crore in September 2022 up 56.86% from Rs. 731.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2022 up 48% from Rs. 39.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.31 crore in September 2022 up 51.26% from Rs. 84.83 crore in September 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 200.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,147.06 1,010.24 731.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,147.06 1,010.24 731.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 707.66 627.20 413.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 49.61 42.59 36.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.93 -10.79 4.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 154.59 146.38 117.39
Depreciation 33.84 31.65 27.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.29 98.24 82.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.00 74.97 50.29
Other Income 4.47 4.22 7.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.47 79.19 57.82
Interest 9.75 8.21 7.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.72 70.98 50.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.72 70.98 50.30
Tax 21.59 18.10 13.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.13 52.88 36.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.13 52.88 36.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.32 -0.39 2.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 57.81 52.49 39.06
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.23 1.66
Diluted EPS 2.42 2.19 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.23 1.66
Diluted EPS 2.42 2.19 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Minda Corp #Minda Corporation #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.