    Minda Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,147.06 crore, up 56.86% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,147.06 crore in September 2022 up 56.86% from Rs. 731.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.81 crore in September 2022 up 48% from Rs. 39.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.31 crore in September 2022 up 51.26% from Rs. 84.83 crore in September 2021.

    Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

    Minda Corp shares closed at 200.30 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 12.69% over the last 12 months.

    Minda Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,147.061,010.24731.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,147.061,010.24731.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials707.66627.20413.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.6142.5936.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.93-10.794.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost154.59146.38117.39
    Depreciation33.8431.6527.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses116.2998.2482.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.0074.9750.29
    Other Income4.474.227.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.4779.1957.82
    Interest9.758.217.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.7270.9850.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.7270.9850.30
    Tax21.5918.1013.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.1352.8836.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.1352.8836.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.32-0.392.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.8152.4939.06
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.462.231.66
    Diluted EPS2.422.191.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.462.231.66
    Diluted EPS2.422.191.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm