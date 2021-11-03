Minda Corp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 731.25 crore, up 11.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 731.25 crore in September 2021 up 11.45% from Rs. 656.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.06 crore in September 2021 up 51.28% from Rs. 25.82 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.83 crore in September 2021 up 14.64% from Rs. 74.00 crore in September 2020.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.16 in September 2020.

Minda Corp shares closed at 171.85 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.06% returns over the last 6 months and 157.26% over the last 12 months.