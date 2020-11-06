172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|minda-corp-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-656-10-crore-down-10-79-y-o-y-6075591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minda Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 656.10 crore, down 10.79% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 656.10 crore in September 2020 down 10.79% from Rs. 735.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.82 crore in September 2020 down 30.5% from Rs. 37.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.00 crore in September 2020 down 4.02% from Rs. 77.10 crore in September 2019.

Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.67 in September 2019.

Minda Corp shares closed at 70.30 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -30.84% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations656.10177.96735.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations656.10177.96735.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials374.2990.11368.18
Purchase of Traded Goods26.6211.9717.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.628.6575.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost96.5453.81120.09
Depreciation24.7920.3127.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses76.4833.7485.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.76-40.6340.59
Other Income7.458.878.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.21-31.7649.32
Interest10.957.6610.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.26-39.4239.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.26-39.4239.25
Tax10.79-8.914.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.47-30.5134.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--0.94--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.47-29.5734.27
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.65-5.832.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.82-35.4037.15
Equity Share Capital45.3245.3045.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.16-1.591.67
Diluted EPS1.14-1.591.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.16-1.591.67
Diluted EPS1.14-1.591.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Minda Corp #Minda Corporation #Results

