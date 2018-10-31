Minda Corp Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 773.29 crore, Up 18.06% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are: Net Sales at Rs 773.29 crore in September 2018 Up 18.06% from Rs. 654.98 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.58 crore in September 2018 Up 5.99% from Rs. 42.06 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.59 crore in September 2018 Up 21.26% from Rs. 77.18 crore in September 2017. Minda Corp EPS has Decreased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2017. Minda Corp shares closed at 118.45 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.46% over the last 12 months. Minda Corporation Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 773.29 778.27 654.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 773.29 778.27 654.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 486.77 429.52 447.42 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.15 8.51 8.62 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.01 53.30 -61.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 129.65 123.53 109.39 Depreciation 21.70 20.99 18.75 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.46 90.31 76.47 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.57 52.11 56.28 Other Income 11.32 4.64 2.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.89 56.75 58.43 Interest 12.41 11.01 8.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.48 45.74 49.60 Exceptional Items -- -- 6.88 P/L Before Tax 59.48 45.74 56.48 Tax 21.05 13.07 14.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.43 32.67 42.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.43 32.67 42.06 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.15 4.92 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.58 37.59 42.06 Equity Share Capital 45.20 45.18 41.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.01 1.73 2.01 Diluted EPS 1.99 1.71 1.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.01 1.73 2.01 Diluted EPS 1.99 1.71 1.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 31, 2018 06:14 pm