Minda Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,074.55 crore, up 13.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,074.55 crore in March 2023 up 13.38% from Rs. 947.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.94 crore in March 2023 up 60.74% from Rs. 75.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.32 crore in March 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 112.29 crore in March 2022.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2022.

Minda Corp shares closed at 271.25 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.44% over the last 12 months.