    Minda Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,074.55 crore, up 13.38% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,074.55 crore in March 2023 up 13.38% from Rs. 947.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.94 crore in March 2023 up 60.74% from Rs. 75.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.32 crore in March 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 112.29 crore in March 2022.

    Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2022.

    Minda Corp shares closed at 271.25 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.41% returns over the last 6 months and 36.44% over the last 12 months.

    Minda Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,074.551,068.29947.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,074.551,068.29947.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials637.99644.54557.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.5651.5737.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.98-0.6512.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost167.26157.31131.55
    Depreciation38.5634.0132.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.79101.42101.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3780.0974.84
    Other Income2.394.704.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.7684.7979.39
    Interest11.8710.917.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.8973.8871.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.8973.8871.92
    Tax-55.0619.45-3.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.9554.4375.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.9554.4375.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.01-2.170.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates121.9452.2675.86
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.192.223.23
    Diluted EPS5.102.193.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.192.223.23
    Diluted EPS5.102.193.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
