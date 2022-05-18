 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minda Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 947.76 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 947.76 crore in March 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 794.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.86 crore in March 2022 up 487.15% from Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.29 crore in March 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 96.19 crore in March 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 207.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.55% returns over the last 6 months and 92.70% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 947.76 738.30 794.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 947.76 738.30 794.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 557.32 429.26 484.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.65 43.47 25.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.07 -6.83 -8.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 131.55 117.37 118.51
Depreciation 32.90 26.99 24.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.43 76.32 84.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.84 51.72 64.82
Other Income 4.55 4.40 7.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.39 56.12 72.03
Interest 7.47 8.49 7.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.92 47.63 64.42
Exceptional Items -- 32.74 --
P/L Before Tax 71.92 80.37 64.42
Tax -3.58 12.64 15.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.50 67.73 48.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -41.67
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.50 67.73 7.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.36 2.12 5.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.86 69.85 12.92
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 1.58 0.55
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.55 0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 1.58 0.55
Diluted EPS 3.17 1.55 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 18, 2022
