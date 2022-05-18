Minda Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 947.76 crore, up 19.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 947.76 crore in March 2022 up 19.35% from Rs. 794.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.86 crore in March 2022 up 487.15% from Rs. 12.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.29 crore in March 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 96.19 crore in March 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 207.35 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.55% returns over the last 6 months and 92.70% over the last 12 months.