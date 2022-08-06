 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Minda Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,010.24 crore, up 80.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,010.24 crore in June 2022 up 80.84% from Rs. 558.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.49 crore in June 2022 up 638.26% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.84 crore in June 2022 up 188.05% from Rs. 38.48 crore in June 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 230.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.57% returns over the last 6 months and 71.05% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,010.24 947.76 558.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,010.24 947.76 558.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 627.20 557.32 324.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.59 37.65 19.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.79 12.07 3.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.38 131.55 107.92
Depreciation 31.65 32.90 25.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.24 101.43 71.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.97 74.84 5.67
Other Income 4.22 4.55 7.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.19 79.39 13.34
Interest 8.21 7.47 7.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.98 71.92 5.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.98 71.92 5.89
Tax 18.10 -3.58 1.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.88 75.50 4.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.88 75.50 4.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.39 0.36 2.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.49 75.86 7.11
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 3.23 0.30
Diluted EPS 2.19 3.17 0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 3.23 0.30
Diluted EPS 2.19 3.17 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Minda Corp #Minda Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.