Minda Corp Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore, down 74.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore in June 2020 down 74.87% from Rs. 708.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.40 crore in June 2020 down 266.98% from Rs. 21.20 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2020 down 115.22% from Rs. 75.21 crore in June 2019.

Minda Corp shares closed at 74.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.