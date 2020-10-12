172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|minda-corp-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-177-96-crore-down-74-87-y-o-y-5702321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Minda Corp Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore, down 74.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore in June 2020 down 74.87% from Rs. 708.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.40 crore in June 2020 down 266.98% from Rs. 21.20 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2020 down 115.22% from Rs. 75.21 crore in June 2019.

Minda Corp shares closed at 74.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.

Minda Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations177.96697.93708.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations177.96697.93708.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials90.11380.64425.24
Purchase of Traded Goods11.9721.1919.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.6522.22-21.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost53.81131.09129.56
Depreciation20.3130.1530.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.74104.2887.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-40.638.3636.87
Other Income8.8712.278.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.7620.6345.10
Interest7.6613.7715.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-39.426.8630.04
Exceptional Items---293.29--
P/L Before Tax-39.42-286.4330.04
Tax-8.9115.3311.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.51-301.7618.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.94----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.57-301.7618.37
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.831.992.83
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-35.40-299.7721.20
Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.59-13.470.95
Diluted EPS-1.59-13.470.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.59-13.470.95
Diluted EPS-1.59-13.470.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 11:55 am

#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Minda Corp #Minda Corporation #Results

