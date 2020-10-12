Minda Corp Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore, down 74.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 177.96 crore in June 2020 down 74.87% from Rs. 708.26 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.40 crore in June 2020 down 266.98% from Rs. 21.20 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2020 down 115.22% from Rs. 75.21 crore in June 2019.
Minda Corp shares closed at 74.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.04% over the last 12 months.
|Minda Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|177.96
|697.93
|708.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|177.96
|697.93
|708.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90.11
|380.64
|425.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.97
|21.19
|19.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.65
|22.22
|-21.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|53.81
|131.09
|129.56
|Depreciation
|20.31
|30.15
|30.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.74
|104.28
|87.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.63
|8.36
|36.87
|Other Income
|8.87
|12.27
|8.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.76
|20.63
|45.10
|Interest
|7.66
|13.77
|15.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.42
|6.86
|30.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-293.29
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.42
|-286.43
|30.04
|Tax
|-8.91
|15.33
|11.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.51
|-301.76
|18.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.94
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.57
|-301.76
|18.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.83
|1.99
|2.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.40
|-299.77
|21.20
|Equity Share Capital
|45.30
|45.30
|45.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-13.47
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-13.47
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-13.47
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-13.47
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 11:55 am