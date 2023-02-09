Minda Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore, up 44.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore in December 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 738.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.26 crore in December 2022 down 25.18% from Rs. 69.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.80 crore in December 2022 up 42.94% from Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2021.