Minda Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore, up 44.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore in December 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 738.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.26 crore in December 2022 down 25.18% from Rs. 69.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.80 crore in December 2022 up 42.94% from Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2021.

Minda Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,068.29 1,147.06 738.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,068.29 1,147.06 738.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 644.54 707.66 429.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.57 49.61 43.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 -4.93 -6.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 157.31 154.59 117.37
Depreciation 34.01 33.84 26.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.42 116.29 76.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.09 90.00 51.72
Other Income 4.70 4.47 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.79 94.47 56.12
Interest 10.91 9.75 8.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 73.88 84.72 47.63
Exceptional Items -- -- 32.74
P/L Before Tax 73.88 84.72 80.37
Tax 19.45 21.59 12.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.43 63.13 67.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.43 63.13 67.73
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.17 -5.32 2.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.26 57.81 69.85
Equity Share Capital 47.82 47.82 47.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 2.46 1.58
Diluted EPS 2.19 2.42 1.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.22 2.46 1.58
Diluted EPS 2.19 2.42 1.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
