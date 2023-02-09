English
    Minda Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore, up 44.7% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore in December 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 738.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.26 crore in December 2022 down 25.18% from Rs. 69.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.80 crore in December 2022 up 42.94% from Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2021.

    Minda Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,068.291,147.06738.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,068.291,147.06738.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials644.54707.66429.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.5749.6143.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-4.93-6.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost157.31154.59117.37
    Depreciation34.0133.8426.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.42116.2976.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.0990.0051.72
    Other Income4.704.474.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.7994.4756.12
    Interest10.919.758.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.8884.7247.63
    Exceptional Items----32.74
    P/L Before Tax73.8884.7280.37
    Tax19.4521.5912.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.4363.1367.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.4363.1367.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.17-5.322.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.2657.8169.85
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.222.461.58
    Diluted EPS2.192.421.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.222.461.58
    Diluted EPS2.192.421.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited