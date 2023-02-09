Minda Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore, up 44.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.29 crore in December 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 738.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.26 crore in December 2022 down 25.18% from Rs. 69.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.80 crore in December 2022 up 42.94% from Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2021.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2021.

Minda Corp shares closed at 210.95 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.58% returns over the last 6 months and 8.21% over the last 12 months.