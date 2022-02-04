Minda Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 738.30 crore, down 0.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.30 crore in December 2021 down 0.2% from Rs. 739.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.85 crore in December 2021 up 41.17% from Rs. 49.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.11 crore in December 2021 down 9.16% from Rs. 91.49 crore in December 2020.

Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2020.

Minda Corp shares closed at 200.55 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.27% returns over the last 6 months and 107.18% over the last 12 months.