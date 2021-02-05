Minda Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 739.80 crore, up 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.80 crore in December 2020 up 10.18% from Rs. 671.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.48 crore in December 2020 up 18.91% from Rs. 41.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.49 crore in December 2020 up 0.42% from Rs. 91.11 crore in December 2019.

Minda Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2019.

Minda Corp shares closed at 99.30 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.44% returns over the last 6 months and -5.07% over the last 12 months.