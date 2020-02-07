Minda Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 671.44 crore, down 12.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.44 crore in December 2019 down 12.69% from Rs. 769.02 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.61 crore in December 2019 down 9.95% from Rs. 46.21 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.11 crore in December 2019 up 34.88% from Rs. 67.55 crore in December 2018.

Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.08 in December 2018.

Minda Corp shares closed at 102.35 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.70% returns over the last 6 months and -27.28% over the last 12 months.