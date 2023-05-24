Minaxi Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore, down 37.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore in March 2023 down 37.77% from Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 262.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 1450% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 1.51 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and -47.75% over the last 12 months.
|Minaxi Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.86
|6.03
|11.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.86
|6.03
|11.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.80
|4.67
|7.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.05
|1.38
|2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.20
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|0.55
|0.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-0.92
|-0.32
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.32
|-0.92
|-0.30
|Interest
|0.57
|0.69
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.89
|-1.60
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.89
|-1.60
|-0.81
|Tax
|-0.73
|-0.40
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.16
|-1.20
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.16
|-1.20
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|-0.24
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited