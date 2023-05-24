English
    Minaxi Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore, down 37.77% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore in March 2023 down 37.77% from Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 262.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 1450% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 1.51 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and -47.75% over the last 12 months.

    Minaxi Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.866.0311.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.866.0311.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.804.677.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.051.382.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.200.23
    Depreciation0.150.150.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.870.550.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.30-0.92-0.32
    Other Income-0.020.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.32-0.92-0.30
    Interest0.570.690.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.89-1.60-0.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.89-1.60-0.81
    Tax-0.73-0.40-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.16-1.20-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.16-1.20-0.59
    Equity Share Capital4.944.944.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.24-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.24-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.24-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.24-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am