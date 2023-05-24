Minaxi Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore, down 37.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore in March 2023 down 37.77% from Rs. 11.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 262.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2023 down 1450% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 1.51 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and -47.75% over the last 12 months.