Minaxi Textiles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 15.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in March 2019 down 15.37% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 103.45% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019 down 52.29% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.

Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 0.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)