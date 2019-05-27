Minaxi Textiles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 15.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in March 2019 down 15.37% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 103.45% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019 down 52.29% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2018.
Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 0.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Minaxi Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.48
|9.40
|12.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.48
|9.40
|12.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.32
|3.91
|9.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.02
|4.21
|2.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.87
|-2.46
|-4.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.41
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.48
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|2.13
|2.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.72
|1.81
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|-0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.73
|1.71
|Interest
|0.71
|0.63
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.10
|0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.10
|0.78
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.03
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
