Minaxi Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.65 crore in June 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 10.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 up 159.01% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2023 up 221.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

Minaxi Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 1.55 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.