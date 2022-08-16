Minaxi Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, up 150.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in June 2022 up 150.17% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 down 392.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 381.58% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 2.56 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 98.45% over the last 12 months.