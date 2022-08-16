 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minaxi Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, up 150.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in June 2022 up 150.17% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 down 392.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 381.58% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 2.56 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 98.45% over the last 12 months.

Minaxi Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.06 11.03 4.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.06 11.03 4.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.66 7.73 4.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.40 2.37 -1.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.23 0.20
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.88 0.86 0.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 -0.32 0.22
Other Income 0.07 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 -0.30 0.23
Interest 0.45 0.51 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.68 -0.81 -0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.68 -0.81 -0.28
Tax -0.62 -0.22 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.06 -0.59 -0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.06 -0.59 -0.22
Equity Share Capital 4.94 4.94 4.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.12 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.12 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.12 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.12 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:06 pm
