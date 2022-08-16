Minaxi Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore, up 150.17% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.06 crore in June 2022 up 150.17% from Rs. 4.02 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022 down 392.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 381.58% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.
Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 2.56 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 98.45% over the last 12 months.
|Minaxi Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.06
|11.03
|4.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.06
|11.03
|4.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.66
|7.73
|4.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.40
|2.37
|-1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.23
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.86
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-0.32
|0.22
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-0.30
|0.23
|Interest
|0.45
|0.51
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-0.81
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.68
|-0.81
|-0.28
|Tax
|-0.62
|-0.22
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.06
|-0.59
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.06
|-0.59
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.12
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited