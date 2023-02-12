 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minaxi Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 84.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 2666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Minaxi Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.03 6.25 10.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.03 6.25 10.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.67 5.64 4.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.38 1.06 4.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.25 0.20
Depreciation 0.15 0.16 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.81 0.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -1.66 -0.13
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -1.67 -0.13
Interest 0.69 0.46 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.60 -2.13 -0.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.60 -2.13 -0.80
Tax -0.40 -0.34 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.20 -1.79 -0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.20 -1.79 -0.65
Equity Share Capital 4.94 4.94 4.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.36 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.36 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.36 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.36 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited