Minaxi Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 84.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 2666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 1.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.73% returns over the last 6 months and -50.27% over the last 12 months.
|Minaxi Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.03
|6.25
|10.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.03
|6.25
|10.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.67
|5.64
|4.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.38
|1.06
|4.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.25
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.16
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.81
|0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-1.66
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-1.67
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.69
|0.46
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-2.13
|-0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|-2.13
|-0.80
|Tax
|-0.40
|-0.34
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.20
|-1.79
|-0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.20
|-1.79
|-0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|4.94
|4.94
|4.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.36
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.36
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.36
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.36
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited