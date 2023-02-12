Minaxi Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 84.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 2666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 1.85 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.73% returns over the last 6 months and -50.27% over the last 12 months.