English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Minaxi Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 43.16% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minaxi Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in December 2022 down 43.16% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 84.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 2666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Minaxi Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.036.2510.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.036.2510.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.675.644.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.381.064.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.250.20
    Depreciation0.150.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.810.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-1.66-0.13
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-1.67-0.13
    Interest0.690.460.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.60-2.13-0.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.60-2.13-0.80
    Tax-0.40-0.34-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.20-1.79-0.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.20-1.79-0.65
    Equity Share Capital4.944.944.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.36-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.36-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.36-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.36-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited