Minaxi Textiles Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, down 31.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in December 2018 down 31.73% from Rs. 13.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 down 25.91% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2018 down 15.38% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2017.

Minaxi Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Minaxi Textiles shares closed at 0.70 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)