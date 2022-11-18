 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, up 81.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in September 2022 up 81.96% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 down 51.83% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2022 down 91.2% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

Minal Ind shares closed at 0.53 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)

Minal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.27 3.45 2.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.27 3.45 2.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.67 2.97 1.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.51 0.44
Depreciation 0.13 0.19 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.62 2.04 2.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.65 -2.26 -2.67
Other Income 0.39 0.61 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.26 -1.66 -2.34
Interest 0.15 0.50 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.41 -2.16 -2.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.41 -2.16 -2.48
Tax 0.12 0.08 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.54 -2.23 -2.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.54 -2.23 -2.47
Minority Interest 2.70 1.20 1.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.84 -1.03 -1.21
Equity Share Capital 38.38 38.38 38.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.12 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.12 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.12 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.12 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

