Minal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, up 81.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in September 2022 up 81.96% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 down 51.83% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2022 down 91.2% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.
|
|Minal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.27
|3.45
|2.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.27
|3.45
|2.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.67
|2.97
|1.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.51
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.19
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.62
|2.04
|2.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.65
|-2.26
|-2.67
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.61
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.26
|-1.66
|-2.34
|Interest
|0.15
|0.50
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.41
|-2.16
|-2.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.41
|-2.16
|-2.48
|Tax
|0.12
|0.08
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.54
|-2.23
|-2.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.54
|-2.23
|-2.47
|Minority Interest
|2.70
|1.20
|1.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.84
|-1.03
|-1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|38.38
|38.38
|38.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
