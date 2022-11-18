English
    Minal Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore, up 81.96% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.27 crore in September 2022 up 81.96% from Rs. 2.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 down 51.83% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2022 down 91.2% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    Minal Ind shares closed at 0.53 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)

    Minal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.273.452.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.273.452.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.672.971.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.000.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.510.44
    Depreciation0.130.190.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.622.042.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.65-2.26-2.67
    Other Income0.390.610.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.26-1.66-2.34
    Interest0.150.500.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.41-2.16-2.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.41-2.16-2.48
    Tax0.120.08-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.54-2.23-2.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.54-2.23-2.47
    Minority Interest2.701.201.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.84-1.03-1.21
    Equity Share Capital38.3838.3838.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.12-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.12-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.12-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.12-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

