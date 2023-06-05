Minal Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore, up 36.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore in March 2023 up 36.88% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 97.11% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 88.31% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.

Minal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

Minal Ind shares closed at 0.53 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)