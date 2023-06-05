English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Minal Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore, up 36.88% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore in March 2023 up 36.88% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 97.11% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 down 88.31% from Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022.

    Minal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2022.

    Minal Ind shares closed at 0.53 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)

    Minal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.716.388.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.716.388.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-1.4610.08-3.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.50-13.85-0.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.600.510.71
    Depreciation0.200.160.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.612.753.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.756.729.10
    Other Income1.80-0.461.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.056.2610.51
    Interest0.720.340.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.345.9310.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.345.9310.31
    Tax0.020.20-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.315.7310.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.315.7310.38
    Minority Interest-0.17-2.89-5.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.152.845.02
    Equity Share Capital38.3838.3838.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.300.54
    Diluted EPS0.020.300.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.300.54
    Diluted EPS0.020.300.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Minal Ind #Minal Industries #Results #trading
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 10:22 am