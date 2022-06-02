 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minal Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, up 145.9% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in March 2022 up 145.9% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 up 188.14% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022 up 284.31% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2021.

Minal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2021.

Minal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.55 12.00 3.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.55 12.00 3.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -3.94 14.89 2.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.71 0.37 1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.71 0.53 0.33
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.20 2.23 3.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.10 -6.20 -4.77
Other Income 1.41 0.28 -1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.51 -5.92 -5.97
Interest 0.20 0.11 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.31 -6.03 -6.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.31 -6.03 -6.10
Tax -0.07 0.09 -0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.38 -6.11 -5.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.38 -6.11 -5.69
Minority Interest -5.37 3.24 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.02 -2.87 -5.69
Equity Share Capital 38.38 38.38 38.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 -0.32 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.54 -- -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.54 -0.32 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.54 -- -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
