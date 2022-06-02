Minal Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore, up 145.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.55 crore in March 2022 up 145.9% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022 up 188.14% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.69 crore in March 2022 up 284.31% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2021.

Minal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2021.

