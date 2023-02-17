 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Minal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 46.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore in December 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 199.02% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2022 up 211.85% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

Minal Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.38 5.27 12.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.38 5.27 12.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.08 6.67 14.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.85 -- 0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.51 0.50 0.53
Depreciation 0.16 0.13 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.75 2.62 2.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.72 -4.65 -6.20
Other Income -0.46 0.39 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.26 -4.26 -5.92
Interest 0.34 0.15 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.93 -4.41 -6.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.93 -4.41 -6.03
Tax 0.20 0.12 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.73 -4.54 -6.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.73 -4.54 -6.11
Minority Interest -2.89 2.70 3.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.84 -1.84 -2.87
Equity Share Capital 38.38 38.38 38.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -0.24 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.30 -0.24 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 -0.24 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.30 -0.24 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited