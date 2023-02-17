Minal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 46.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore in December 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 199.02% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2022 up 211.85% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.