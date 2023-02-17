Minal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 46.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore in December 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 199.02% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2022 up 211.85% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

Minal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Minal Ind shares closed at 0.53 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)