    Minal Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 46.89% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore in December 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 up 199.02% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2022 up 211.85% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

    Minal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

    Minal Ind shares closed at 0.53 on July 11, 2016 (BSE)

    Minal Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.385.2712.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.385.2712.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.086.6714.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.85--0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.500.53
    Depreciation0.160.130.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.752.622.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.72-4.65-6.20
    Other Income-0.460.390.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.26-4.26-5.92
    Interest0.340.150.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.93-4.41-6.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.93-4.41-6.03
    Tax0.200.120.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.73-4.54-6.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.73-4.54-6.11
    Minority Interest-2.892.703.24
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.84-1.84-2.87
    Equity Share Capital38.3838.3838.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-0.24-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.30-0.24--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.30-0.24-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.30-0.24--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am