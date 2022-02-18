Minal Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, up 42.7% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Minal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in December 2021 up 42.7% from Rs. 8.41 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021 down 368.91% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021 down 384.16% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.
|Minal Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.00
|2.90
|8.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.00
|2.90
|8.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.89
|1.86
|2.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.37
|0.99
|3.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.44
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.23
|2.09
|2.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.20
|-2.67
|-0.73
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.33
|2.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.92
|-2.34
|1.83
|Interest
|0.11
|0.14
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.03
|-2.48
|1.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.03
|-2.48
|1.78
|Tax
|0.09
|-0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.11
|-2.47
|1.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.11
|-2.47
|1.77
|Minority Interest
|3.24
|1.26
|-0.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.87
|-1.21
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|38.38
|38.38
|38.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.13
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.13
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.13
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.13
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited