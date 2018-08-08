Millitoons Ente standalone Jun-2018 total income from operations at Rs 0.31 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 0.36 1.59 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.03 Total Income From Operations 0.31 0.36 1.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.06 1.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.15 0.10 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.16 0.21 0.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.10 0.04 Other Income 0.02 0.04 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.06 0.04 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.06 0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.06 0.04 Tax -- -- 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.06 0.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.06 0.03 Equity Share Capital 17.01 17.01 17.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.62 -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -0.01 -- Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -0.01 -- Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited