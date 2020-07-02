Millennium Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 92.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 92.73% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 up 170.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Millennium EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Millennium shares closed at 0.75 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)