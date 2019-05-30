Millennium Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 39.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 39.66% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 81.87% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
Millennium shares closed at 0.70 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.17
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.17
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.16
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.01
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.09
|--
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.01
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited