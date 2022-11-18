 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Millennium Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 69.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 69.69% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 96.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Millennium shares closed at 1.94 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.

Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 0.54 2.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.66 0.54 2.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.49 0.15 1.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 0.26 0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.07
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.11 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.04 0.07
Other Income -- -- -0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.14
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.04 -0.14
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.04 -0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.04 -0.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 -0.04 -0.14
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.03
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.03
Diluted EPS -- -- -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

