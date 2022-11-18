Millennium Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 69.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 69.69% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 96.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Millennium shares closed at 1.94 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.