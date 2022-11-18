Millennium Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 69.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 69.69% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 96.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
Millennium shares closed at 1.94 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.66
|0.54
|2.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.66
|0.54
|2.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|0.15
|1.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.26
|0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.11
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|-0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited