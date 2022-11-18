English
    Millennium Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 69.69% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Millennium Online Solutions ( India ) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in September 2022 down 69.69% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 96.54% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Millennium shares closed at 1.94 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.

    Millennium Online Solutions ( India )
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.660.542.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.660.542.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.151.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.260.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.110.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.040.07
    Other Income-----0.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.04-0.14
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.04-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.04-0.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.04-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.04-0.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.00-0.04-0.14
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-----0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-----0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm